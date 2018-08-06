Steven Seagal appointed as special representative at Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that actor Steven Seagal, a citizen of both the United States and Russia, has been appointed as a special representative of the embassy.

"Steven Seagal was appointed as the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative for Russian-US humanitarian ties," the ministry said in a Facebook post Saturday. "The task is to facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges, and so on."

Seagal, who is reportedly friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not be paid for the position, according to the post.

"It is the case when people's diplomacy meets halfway traditional diplomacy," they said. "As for international practice, you can draw a parallel with the functions of United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors."

Steven Seagal @sseagalofficial, who is a Russian citizen, has been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry @mfa_russia in charge of the 🇷🇺#RussiaUS🇺🇸 humanitarian ties ➡️ https://t.co/JxYrEdqoig pic.twitter.com/9Mo6CDxLF7 — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) August 4, 2018

Seagal, like Putin, is an accomplished martial artist. The two have attended several martial arts events together. Seagal has vocally defended the Russian leader's policies, including Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, and has criticized the U.S. government.

Last year, Ukraine banned Seagal from entering the country for five years, citing national security reasons.