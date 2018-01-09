Steve Scalise to undergo planned surgery as part of recovery from baseball shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was gravely wounded in the congressional baseball practice shooting last June, will undergo a planned surgery on Wednesday, he announced Tuesday morning.

The Louisiana Republican said in a statement that the surgery is part of his ongoing recovery process.

"I have been fortunate to make tremendous progress in my healing from last June's shooting, and tomorrow I will undergo a planned surgery as part of my ongoing recovery process," he said. "I am incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support and prayers I have received from friends and neighbors in southeast Louisiana, my colleagues in Congress, and wonderful people from all across the country."

Scalise said that he will remain "fully engaged" in his work as a lawmaker while he heals from the procedure, whose details were not released.

This comes after he returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the shooting in September to rousing applause in the House chamber.

Scalise was in critical condition and at imminent risk of death after the shooting. The bullet that struck him entered his left hip and caused injuries to numerous internal organs. He was released from the hospital in late July after several surgeries and then went through intensive inpatient rehabilitation.