Steve Kathan anchors the "CBS World News Roundup," America's longest-running network newscast.

Since taking the anchor chair, the broadcast has won multiple Edward R. Murrow awards and other honors. He's also the host of the daily podcast feature "What's in the News."

Kathan joined CBS News Radio in 1987 as a writer and producer. He covered political conventions, the 1991 London Economic Summit and the 1992 Clinton Inaugural. His work on the "20th Century World News Roundup" won a Writers Guild of America Award.

In 1997, Kathan began anchoring hourly newscasts, updates and special events coverage. In 2003, he was first on the air with the reports of Saddam Hussein's capture in Iraq. CBS News Radio coverage of that story was a Murrow award winner. In 2008, Kathan was on the presidential campaign trail in Ohio and Michigan. He covered the presidential debate in New York and the Obama victory party in Chicago's Grant Park.

In 2009, Kathan was part of the CBS News team for President Obama's First Inaugural. He rode on the President-elect's train to Washington D.C., and interviewed people on the National Mall before and after the historic swearing-in. In 2013, he was on the scene for the capture of the Boston Marathon bombing suspect.

Before joining CBS News, Kathan was an anchor and reporter at WGY Radio in New York's Capital District. He also called the action of Army football and basketball games.

Kathan is a graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. He has a degree in Broadcast Journalism.