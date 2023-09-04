Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies, representative says

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell receiving hospital care Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell receiving hospital care 00:31

Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell died early Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho, a representative confirmed to CBS News. He was 56.

The artist — whose band is known for hits including "All Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun" — had been in hospice care, according to representative Robert Hayes.

A cause of death was not released.

"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably," Hayes said Monday.

Harwell was with the band until 2021, when he retired. Smash Mouth has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and scored two No. 1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles and a Grammy nomination.

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform," Hayes said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.