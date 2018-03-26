Family of Stephon Clark hires prominent civil rights lawyer

SACRAMENTO - The family of Stephon Clark, the unarmed California man who was shot and killed by police last week, has engaged a prominent civil rights attorney, CBS Sacramento reports. Clark, 22, was standing in his grandmother's back yard holding a cellphone last Wednesday when police fired 20 shots at him, killing him on the spot. The fatal shooting sparked days of protests in Sacramento, followed by a candlelight vigil on Sunday.

Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Friday that he will be representing the Clark family. Crump has represented families in other controversial police shooting cases, including the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice.

"From what we have seen so far, Sacramento police have raised more questions than provided answers," Crump said in a video released on Twitter. He is expected to make a formal statement on Monday outside the federal courthouse in Sacramento.

An independent use-of-force expert who viewed police body cam footage of the shooting said that the officers may have a tough time explaining why they thought Clark had a gun, CBS Sacramento reports.

Players for the NBA's Kings and Celtics wore black T-shirts with Clark's name in pregame warmups on Sunday to honor his memory.

Players on both teams also participated in a public service video promoting unity while seeking change.