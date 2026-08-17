Stellantis recalls nearly 850,000 vehicles in U.S. over rearview camera issue

Automaker Stellantis said Monday that it is recalling nearly 850,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a software issue that can disrupt the rearview camera display.

The affected vehicles include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles with model years ranging from 2026 to 2027. Stellantis said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the software glitch.

The car manufacturer is also recalling another 107,000 vehicles in Canada, Mexico and other markets outside of North America over the same issue, according to the company's notice.

Recalled vehicles in the U.S. include:

2026-27 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and Voyager minivans

2026-27 Dodge Charger vehicles

2026 Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer L and Wrangler vehicles

2026 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups and ProMaster and ProMaster EV vans

Owners of affected vehicles in the U.S. will receive an over-the-air radio software update, Stellantis said Monday.

If the rearview display is not working, the company said drivers "should remain aware of their surroundings and use their rearview and side mirrors when reversing."