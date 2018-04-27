CBSN
Steamboat Geyser at Yellowstone National Park erupts for third time in six weeks

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. -- Yellowstone National Park geologists have reported the third eruption from the world's largest active geyser in the past six weeks. The National Park Service says a park visitor reported seeing a rare eruption of Steamboat Geyser on Friday.

Steamboat Geyser, in Yellowstone National Park's Norris Geyser Basin in Wyoming, erupts on Wednesday, July 31, 2013.

Park geologists compared the report with seismic activity and the discharge of water and concluded the eruption probably started at 6:30 a.m.

The geyser also erupted on March 15 and April 19.

All three eruptions were smaller than the last major eruption that occurred on Sept. 3, 2014.

