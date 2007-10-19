Stay, Jay, Readers Say; Conan's Not Funny

When Monday's column led with news that Jay Leno was thinking twice about the deal he signed to hand over his Tonight Show hosting duties to Conan O'Brien in 2009, Skinny readers turned the comments section into a network focus group.

The results - if you're listening, NBC - was that the overwhelming majority thought losing Leno would be a big mistake. Interestingly, many of the same people who voiced this opinion mistakenly thought that the "Tonight Show" runs on CBS.

"When I heard that Jay leno would be replaced with this idiot Conan, I told my husband that we would need to find a new show to watch in the evening," wrote commenter TatianaTova. "I would be happy if CBS will listen to the viewers and keep Jay for a few more years. I cannot imagine anyone in the place of Jay; he is funny and kind at the same time. I hope we all would be able to enjoy his shows in the near future."

"CBS better rethink this one," agreedf Boston1954. "Can't stand Conan, he's a herk, and what's with the hair. Won't be tuning in to CBS anymore if that happens!"

"CBS will never get it," wrote CarlyLaine. "Jay is the best. And seniors are the biggest group."

A few other commenters piped up and tried to explain that Leno and O'Brien were the late-night stars of NBC, not CBS, but they were overwhelmed by the ire of Leno's fiercely loyal legions of fans.

One commenter had an idea for something entirely new to bring back the luster that Johnny Carson once gave to the show. "Give the job to John Stewart," said closethippy1. "He's our 21st century Carson."

What Ever Happened To Public Service? GOP Doesn't Like Losing

Tuesday's column on the mass retirement of Republicans from Capitol Hill next year certainly got readers' blood boiling. Especially the candid admission of one congressman in particular.

"I don't like being in the minority," Rep. Ray LaHood (R-Ill.), who was first elected in 1994 and will retire this term, told the Los Angeles Times. "It's not that much fun, and the prospects of the future don't look that good."

So far, 16 Republican lawmakers have announced their plans to retire, the Los Angeles Times reported, while only two of their Democratic peers have.

"What do you expect?" asked commenter micma. "They had their rubber stamps taken away."

"Unfortunately, this confirms that many of the current group of Republican politicans are not public servants," wrote flreason. "They are in it for the perks and glory. Now that they are confronted with the possibility of less of both of those commodities, they cut and run. Fewer Democrats cut and run when Republicans took power. I don't know if that means that they are more dedicated, more stubborn, or if their opportunities in the private sector didn't look that great. I don't think Congress or the American public will miss this crop of sunshine patriots."

Commenter jon_mccain didn't have much doubt about the last point. "Don't worry, they will find cushy jobs in the boardrooms of the companies they sold out America to."

Discussing Don't Ask Don't Tell

Perhaps the most discussion this week was generated by Thursday's column about U.S. military unwittingly advertising on a gay networking website - despite the fact that the military bars gays who are open about their sexual orientation to serve.

The minute USA Today informed military officials that they were advertising on GLEE.com, a networking site for gay professionals, recuiters - no doubt turning several shades of mortified purple - yanked the ads.

"We didn't knowingly advertise on that particular Web site," said Maj. Michael Baptista, advertising branch chief for the Army National Guard. He said the site does not "meet the moral standards" of the military.

It was that last line that got most people talking. "Moral standards of the military?" wrote Iceman_1960. "Abu Graib *cough cough*."

Several commenters quoted Barry Goldwater: "You don't need to be straight to fight and die for your country. You just need to shoot straight."

