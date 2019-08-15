States sue Trump administration over rule denying green cards to some immigrants using public benefits

CHICAGO — Attorneys general in 13 states have filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration rule that will allow immigration officials to deny green cards to migrants who use public assistance, including food stamps or housing vouchers.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Richland, Washington, follows a similar one Tuesday by two California counties. Two populous counties in California have also filed a suit.

Under new rules unveiled this week, Citizenship and Immigration Services will consider whether applicants have received public assistance among other factors such as education to determine whether to grant legal status.

The attorneys general argue the expansion will cause "irreparable harm" and deter non-citizens from seeking "essential" public assistance.

The lawsuit names the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. A spokesman didn't return a message Wednesday.

The states involved are: Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.