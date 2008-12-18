States Feel Unemployment Squeeze

Web designer Jennifer Sloan is one of the more than 200,000 out-of-work New Yorkers currently counting on the state for unemployment benefits,reports.

"They're essential, I need them to, you know, buy food, pay my rent, that's the money that's keeping me going right now," she said.

But her state is one of the 30 on the brink of running out of money to cover unemployment benefits. Indiana and Michigan's funds have already dried up and now they're getting loans from the federal government.

Michigan alone has borrowed more than $500 million.

"States were ill prepared for a recession of any kind and what we got is a recession of magna-size," said Andrew Stettner, deputy director of the National Employment Law Project.

This is not the first time states have had to borrow from the federal government. It's happened before during previous recessions but experts say this one is different.

"We have more states being forced to borrowing earlier in the job slump," Stettner said.

And the financial outlook for the states is only expected to get worse.

It's recommended that states keep at least one year of recession-level unemployment benefits in a trust fund - but many did not.

And since borrowing from the federal government is a costly, short-term solution, if the recession lasts for years, the states' options are limited and tough - either raise taxes on employers who fund the system or pare down benefits.

"The unemployment and the deepness of the recession is going to have just gut-wrenching effects on state and local governments throughout the country," said Stephen Levy of the Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy.

That means gut-wrenching decisions for states - knowing there will be more laid-off workers like Jennifer Sloan who can't get by without the help.