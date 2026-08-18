State Farm is sending $5 billion in dividend checks to customers. Here's who qualifies.

Millions of customers are now receiving checks from State Farm after the company announced its largest dividend in history earlier this year.

More than 7.2 million checks have been mailed since payments began on July 31, with another 3.8 million set to go out this week, Steve Baldwin, a spokesperson for State Farm, told CBS News in an email.

The payments are part of a $5 billion dividend being issued by the insurer, which will go to policyholders of 49 million vehicles. Here's what to know.

Am I eligible?

State Farm customers with an auto insurance policy in force between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025, are eligible for a refund, State Farm previously told CBS News.

How do I get the payment?

Customers who already have an email address on file with State Farm will receive an email from "donotreply@e.sfdividend.com."

The email will contain instructions on how to log in to a payment portal where they can choose whether to receive the dividend payment via digital payment (Zelle, Venmo or PayPal) or by mail as a check. Customers who do not have an email address on file will automatically get a check in the mail.

How much will I get?

The average refund size will be $100 per vehicle. However, the exact amount customers get will be based on a percentage of the premium they paid for each qualifying policy in 2025. Percentages vary by state, ranging from 4% to 10%, according to State Farm.

When can I expect a check?

Payments are being distributed in waves by state, Baldwin told CBS News. The payment process will take several months to complete, given the scale of the distribution, he added.

Customers can visit sfdividend.com or call 1-888-808-9532 with any additional questions about the dividend payments.