Stars Re-Sign Carbonneau, Ludwig

Center Guy Carbonneau and defenseman Craig Ludwig, both free agents, re-signed with the Dallas Stars on Thursday, agreeing to one-year contracts, each with a one-year option.

16-year veterans made $750,000 last season. Carbonneau will get a reported $1.2 million and Ludwig goes to $850,000.

The Stars also signed minor league free agent center Kelly Fairchild to a two-year contract and left wing Greg Leeb to a three-year contract.

Carbonneau, 38, had seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in 77 games last season, his third with the Stars. He has won the Selke Trophy as best defensive forward in the NHL three times.

Ludwig, 37, had seven assists in 80 games in his seventh season with the Stars. He ranked 10th in the NHL with 113 blocked shots.

Fairchild, 25, split the 1997-98 season with St. John's of the AHL and Orlando and Milwaukee of the IHL. In 79 games, he scored 27 goals with 32 assists for 59 points.

Leeb, 21, played the past four seasons for the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. He led the Chiefs with 46 goals, 50 assists, 96 points and a 30 plus-minus rating last season.

