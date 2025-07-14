Starbucks reveals "secret" menu in coffee chain's app. Here's what you'll find.

Starbucks to lay off 1,100 employees and cut drinks from its menu

Starbucks' "secret" menu is no longer hidden from the public.

The coffee chain on Monday introduced previously hidden offerings for Starbucks rewards members in its mobile app. The menu allows customers with rewards accounts to access popular drink combinations that fans have concocted, that are not listed on its regular menu.

Starbucks is offering four new drinks via its app: Cookies on top; a dragonfruit "glow-up"; lemon, tea and popping "pearls"; and a white mocha shaken espresso. Letting customers order the special drinks with the click of a button streamlines the experience for both customers and baristas, a Starbucks spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch. Starbucks will also be introducing new drink combinations regularly, the spokesperson said.

The move is part of CEO Brian Niccol's efforts to win back customers and revive Starbucks' brand. The promotion comes after the company in February simplified its menu offerings as it tries to improve customer service.

To drum up interest in the secret menu, Starbucks is also hosting a contest, which runs from July 14 to July 20, for customers to submit and vote on their favorite customized beverages.

"Submit your best Grande custom drink and we'll see how it stacks up based on taste, creativity and fan appeal," Starbucks said on its website. Winners are eligible for up to $25,000 in prize money.

Starbucks last month also changed how its charges for drink add-ons like syrups and match powder, charging a flat fee of 80 cents for any combination of sauces and syrups, including additional pumps. Previously, customers could face different charges for different flavors.

Niccol is trying to boost Starbucks' growth by streamlining operations and making ordering and paying for drinks more transparent and straightforward. As part of that effort, the company said earlier this year it would lay off 1,500 workers.