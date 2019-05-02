Starbucks' color-changing, eco-friendly cups already selling out

Being green is selling out in some quarters. At Starbucks, for instance, which is running out of reusable cups that change color when you fill them with an iced drink.

In its ongoing bid to be eco-friendly, the caffeine chain this week released the five-pack ombré-colored cups in its stores in the U.S. and Canada. And they're already unattainable, according to multiple posts on social media.

Tell me why all of El Paso’s Starbucks is sold out of the new Color Changing cups like.... THE WHOLE CITY 😦 like im really upset >:( pic.twitter.com/maJjOYhFaP — Aidan :) (@wcoaidan) May 2, 2019

Here are the color options and how they change that's prompting demand:

Rose: light pink to coral red

Citron: yellow to emerald green

Sky: light blue to cobalt blue

Apricot: light orange to tangerine

Arctic: teal to raspberry pink

Five packs of the hue-changing cups were priced at $16.95, with reusable straws and lids. Consumers who did get their mitts on the cups are already looking to turn a tidy profit by reselling them online on eBay and other sites.

The idea behind the cups is that reusing them will cut down on plastic waste, and customers who use them will get 10 cents off the price of their Starbucks drinks.