New "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer debuts during "Monday Night Football"

A new trailer for the next "Star Wars" installment, "The Last Jedi," debuted Monday with a splashy opening ceremony. Fireworks took off and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.

The trailer premiered during the ESPN telecast of "Monday Night Football," after which tickets for the film officially went on sale online.

Episode VIII in the "Star Wars" saga stars Mark Hamill as Jedi Luke Skywalker and Daisy Ridley as his student Rey. The trailer opens with a voiceover from Adam Driver's Kylo Ren saying, "When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power — and beyond that, something truly special." Then Rey is shown with her light saber as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) comments, "I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

Carrie Fisher is once again featured as General Leia Organa, in footage filmed before her death last December. Also appearing are Oscar Isaac as Poe and John Boyega as Finn.

Directed by Rian Johnson, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters December 15, 2017.

To watch the trailer click on the video player below.

For more info: