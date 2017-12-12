"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" review roundup: Critics praise latest installment

Star Wars fans across the world are awaiting the highly anticipated release of the eighth installment of the franchise, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Movie critics and journalists who got an early peek at the new film during its world premiere have begun to share their reactions on social media, and if their comments are any indication, it appears as though Star Wars fans will not be disappointed.

The Hollywood Reporter's Ryan Parker wrote on Twitter that he has "a lot to process" but thought the film was "AMAZING."

It’s AMAZING. Just amazing. Have a lot to process, but WOW. #lastjedi — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 10, 2017

Erik Davis, of the film site Fandango, described the film as "absolutely fantastic – gripping, touching, funny and powerful."

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican alerted fans that "#TheLastJedi has a radically different structure from The Empire Strikes Back – and every other Star Wars movie."

Don't worry. Despite a few surface similarities, #TheLastJedi has a radically different structure from The Empire Strikes Back - and every other Star Wars movie. — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

Gizmodo reporter Germain Lussier said the film's writer and director, Rian Johnson, "takes Star Wars to the edge and throws it over. What a crazy, awesome movie."

I can’t believe The Last Jedi exists. @rianjohnson is a madman and I love him for it. He takes Star Wars to the edge and throws it over. What a crazy, awesome movie. We’ll be talking about this one for a long, long time. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

The Wrap's Tim Molloy said the film is "by far the best #StarWars movie since the original trilogy."

Saw #TheLastJedi. By far the best #StarWars movie since the original trilogy, maybe the best since Empire. — Tim Molloy (@TimAMolloy) December 10, 2017

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" introduces new characters such as an unnamed villain, played by Benicio Del Toro, and a pair of resistance fighters, played by Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran. Other cast members include Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac.

The elaborate world premiere for the film was held Saturday in Los Angeles. The event featured a massive assault vehicle and a procession of Stormtroopers and droids. The mood was joyous and pregnant with anticipation for the highly anticipated and guarded film, which sees the return of Hamill's Luke Skywalker as well as Carrie Fisher's final performance.

Johnson dedicated the night to the late Fisher, who died after filming had completed.

The film, which is certain to be one of the year's biggest releases, arrives in theaters on Friday. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range for its first weekend.