New "Star Trek: Picard" trailer released at Comic Con

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. CBS

Trekkies got another glimpse of the CBS All Access series "Star Trek: Picard" at New York Comic Con on Saturday. The second trailer was unveiled during a panel of cast members, including Jean-Luc Picard himself, Sir Patrick Stewart.

The 10-episode series is set in the year 2399, 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." It will explore how Picard has changed in that time, making him reckon with the choices he has made.

"Patrick was very clear to us in the beginning: He did not want to repeat what he had already done," showrunner Alex Kurtzman said earlier this summer. "So the question becomes: What has happened to him in that period of time?"

The highly-anticipated series premieres on January 23, 2020.

Watch the "Star Trek: Picard" trailer below:

Thom Craver contributed to this report.