"Star Trek: Picard" trailer released for new CBS All Access series starring Patrick Stewart

The teaser trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" was released on Thursday, and the new series starring the venerable Patrick Stewart is set to premiere soon on CBS All Access. For the first time since 2002, viewers will be brought back into the life of the Starfleet hero who last captained the USS Enterprise in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

During the trailer, an unseen female narrator is heard saying, "Fifteen years ago today, you led us out of the darkness. You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history. Then? The unimaginable. What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself? Tell us, why did you leave Starfleet, Admiral?"

According to TV Guide, "Star Trek: Picard" is set in the year 2399, 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." The character of Captain Picard was last featured in the 2002 feature film "Star Trek: Nemesis."

The 78-year-old Patrick Stewart, an acclaimed English stage actor, played Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" from 1987 to 1994. He also portrayed the captain in four feature films between 1994 and 2002.

CBS All Access did not announce a premiere date, but said the series is "coming soon."

According to CNET, after new episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" debut on the CBS All Access streaming service, they will be available via Amazon Prime Video the following day worldwide.