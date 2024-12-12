Stanley recalls 2.6 million mugs after dozens of customer complaints, including injuries and burns

Stanley is recalling 2.6 million mugs sold in the U.S. after the company received dozens of consumer complaints, including some users who reported getting burned and requiring medical attention.

The recall covers all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs, which are double-walled mugs sold in a number of colors and sizes that came with a polypropylene lid, according to the recall notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Safety Product Commission. The Stanley logo, a winged bear with a crown, appears on the front and bottom of the mug.

The company has received 91 reports worldwide about the lids coming loose while in use, leading to 38 burn injuries. The CSPC said 16 of the complaints stemmed from U.S. consumers, including 2 burn injuries.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping," the CSPC said in its statement.

Stanley mugs have become a pop culture phenomenon, especially its mega-sized Stanley Adventure Quencher, which can hold up to 40 ounces of liquid. The current recall involves smaller travel mugs whose lid threads can shrink when encountering heat and torque, potentially causing the lid to detach while consumers are using the mugs.

Image of a Stanley Switchback travel mug impacted by the recall of 2.6 million mugs due to risk of burn and injury. Consumer Product Safety Comission

The recall comes after Stanley faced lawsuits earlier this year alleging the company failed to disclose their mugs are manufactured using some lead. In a statement on its website, Stanley said that while its manufacturing process includes "some lead," those parts are "are covered with a durable stainless-steel layer, making them inaccessible to consumers."

Which Stanley mugs are being recalled?

The mugs being recalled include:

Switchback 12-ounce mug, product identification number 20-01437

Switchback 16-ounce mug, product identification numbers 20-01436, 20-02211

Trigger Action 12-ounce mug, product identification numbers 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825

Trigger Action 16-ounce mug, product identification numbers 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957

Trigger Action 20-ounce mug, product identification numbers 20-02034, 20-02746

The products, which are manufactured in China, were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, Target and other retailers nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024. The mugs costs between $20 and $50, depending on the model.

How to get a free Stanley mug replacement lid

Stanley said people with the recalled mugs should request a replacement lid by entering their product's information online at www.Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com. The site asks for consumers to enter the mug's product information number and the place of purchase, although they can enter "NA" if they don't know where it was bought.

Consumers can also call Stanley at 866-792-5445 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.