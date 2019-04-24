Security camera captures Sri Lanka attackers before blast

Colombo, Sri Lanka — In response to the Easter bombings, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena asked his defense secretary and national police chief to step down Wednesday. They're accused of failing to act on intelligence reports before a wave of attacks killed at least 359 people including four Americans.

In new security camera video, two of the bombers are in the Shangri La hotel elevator. They both get out and one goes into the restaurant and then his bomb goes off. One bomber was Moulavi Zahran, the lone unmasked man in images released by ISIS. Two others were brothers, wealthy and well educated local men.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CBS News the terrorists probably had outside help. "I will say that every indication is that this was at the very least inspired by ISIS," he said.

Pompeo: Sri Lanka attacks likely "inspired by ISIS"

The fact that the attack happened at all is a growing scandal in Sri Lanka.

"We were told that even minutes before the blast, Indian intelligence had said that this is going to happen. The churches could have been evacuated and at least the number of casualties could have been reduced," said Hilmy Ahmed, Vice President of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka.

Muslim community leaders are frustrated because they said they pointed to Sri Lankan security forces toward specific extremist threats years ago. But the security forces did nothing. Now, mosques are closed and under armed guard.

"We are fearing a backlash. Because, you see, last night most of us could not go to sleep," Ahmed said, adding they were fearful of being attacked.

Muslims are as shocked and saddened as everybody else on this island still grappling with the scale of this massacre.

Michael Morell contributed to this report.