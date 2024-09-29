Spotify temporarily goes down as thousands of users report outage

Thousands of listeners were left without access to tunes and podcasts on Sunday after music streaming service Spotify was down temporarily on Sunday.

More than 40,000 people reported outages with the music platform on downdetector.com, a website that allows users to report problems with popular apps and services. Reports started spiking around 10:45 a.m. ET.

In Spotify's desktop app, some users were greeted with the error message, "Something went wrong," and attempts to play tracks were unsuccessful. Spotify's phone app was also unresponsive to some users.

Spotify wrote on X on Sunday afternoon, "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"

Responding to the post, Spotify users complained about the outage disrupting workout routines and plans to stream a playlist at a child's birthday party.

About an hour later, the streaming service posted that everything was looking much better. The app appeared to be working normally.

Millions of people use Spotify, which was the largest streaming service in 2023. The music platform reports having more than 626 million users, with 246 million subscribers.