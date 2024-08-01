Watch CBS News
Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery reveal price for new sports streaming service

By Khristopher J. Brooks

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Examining the future of sports broadcasting
Examining the future of sports broadcasting as NFL and Netflix partner up 03:13

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery's new sports streaming service, Venu Sports, is launching this fall at the price of $42.99 a month, the trio of media giants announced Thursday.

Considered by some to be the equivalent of Hulu for sports, Venu will include games from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, NASCAR and college sports, as well as golf, tennis and soccer. Besides games, there will be studio shows, pre- and post-game programming and access to ESPN's 30 for 30 library, ESPN Films and documentaries from Fox Sports Films.

The platform will feature offerings from 14 linear networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, TNT, TBS, truTV — as well as ESPN+.

Subscribers will have the ability to bundle the product with Disney+, Hulu and/or Max.

Venu Sports is coming amid increased competition in the business of streaming sporting events, with industry giants including Amazon and Netflix each striking deals with various sports leagues to add content for their streaming customers.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. He previously worked as a reporter for the Omaha World-Herald, Newsday and the Florida Times-Union. His reporting primarily focuses on the U.S. housing market, the business of sports and bankruptcy.

