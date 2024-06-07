Examining the future of sports broadcasting as NFL and Netflix partner up Netflix will broadcast its first NFL games this Christmas after the streamer and the league signed a deal that also gives Netflix the right to air at least one game in 2025 and 2026. The move comes as Netflix looks to capitalize on live events and as the NFL pushes for more money for broadcast rights. John Ourand, a sports correspondent at Puck, joined CBS News to discuss how this could impact the future of sports and streaming.