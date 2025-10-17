Sparks fly at first NYC mayoral debate with Trump weighing heavily in the air

The first debate among the three men running for New York City mayor was marked by heated back-and-forths about crime, qualifications, Israel, affordability – and President Trump.

The Democratic candidate, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Republican candidate and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa went after each other again and again Thursday night.

Independent candidate and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, speaks during a mayoral debate with Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, center, and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani on night of Oct. 16, 2025, in New York City. Angelina Katsanis / AP

Just 15 minutes in, Sliwa said "there's high levels of testosterone in this room."

Cuomo tried to position himself as the clear choice for Democratic voters in the deep blue city by calling Mamdani a democratic socialist — and claiming Mamdani said former President Barack Obama is an "evil liar."

Mr. Trump has made no secret that he doesn't want Mamdani to win, saying last month, "I don't like to see a communist become mayor, I will tell you that."

Cuomo also asserted that Mamdani has little work experience, saying, "This is no job for on-the-job training."

"What I don't have in experience, I make up for in integrity," Mamdani responded. "What you don't have in integrity, you could never make up for in experience."

Mamdani attacked Cuomo, describing him as an old-school politician who will only give New Yorkers more of the same and insinuating that Cuomo is in some way tied to the president.

The only time the two agreed was when they were asked who the best mayor of New York City was. Both said Fiorello LaGuardia, who served in the post from 1934-1945.

The issue of affordability was front-and-center.

Mr. Trump made it a central theme of his re-election bid. Polls showed it helped garner much support for him.

And a CBS News poll last month had Mamdani leading, with an especially wide gap among those whose top issue is the cost of living.

At one point, Mamdani said, "It's been an hour and 20 minutes of this debate, and we haven't heard Governor Cuomo say the word 'affordability.' That's why he lost the (Democratic) primary."

And time and time again, the focus seemed to go back to antisemitism and whether Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state.

"The assemblyman still won't say he believes that Israel has the right to existence as a Jewish state. He is a divisive personality," Cuomo charged.

Mandami, who is Muslim, pushed back.

"I've said time and again that I recognize Israel's right to exist. I've said that I will not recognize any state's—" he said.

"As a Jewish state," Cuomo said.

"I said that I will not—" Mamdani said.

"As a Jewish state," Cuomo said.

"If I would be allowed to finish," Mamdani said.

"OK," Cuomo said.

"That I would not recognize any state's right to exist with a system of hierarchy on the basis of race or religion," Mamdani said.

Sliwa, who didn't wear his signature red beret, frequently attacked Cuomo. They're both trying to attract moderate voters.

None of the candidates endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul in her reelection bid. And all three refused to raise their hand in a show of support for a possible effort by Mr. Trump to send National Guard troops to the city.

When asked about the last time each had spoken with the president, Cuomo said it was around the time of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa. in September 2024, and Sliwa said it was many years ago at a Veterans Day Parade. Mamdani said he's never spoken with him.

The debate had some light moments - including questions about breakfast orders and if the candidates had ever purchased marijuana at a cannabis shop. Mamdani, with a big smile and an apparent blush, said he had.

The next debate is set for Oct. 22, ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

-- Marcia Kramer contributed to this report.