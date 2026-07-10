At least 11 killed by wildfire in southern Spain: "Majority of them are foreigners"

At least 11 people died in a wildfire Friday in the town of Los Gallardos in southern Spain, near the popular tourist city of Almeria, authorities said. Eight more were injured and 19 were unaccounted for.

The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined but Spain has been one of many European nations hit by severe heat waves, with temperatures peaking at almost 106 degrees in the country's south.

Antonio Sanz, the regional health minister of Andalucia, the region where the fire raged, told a press briefing four of those who died appeared to be "of British origin" because they were in a vehicle whose steering wheel was on the right side, unlike vehicles used by the rest of Europe.

Regional President Juanma Moreno pointed out on a local radio show that "the majority" of those who were killed "were foreigners" and the process of identifying them was ongoing.

This image made from video provided by INFOCA shows firefighters battling a wildfire in Los Gallardos, near Almeria, Spain, on July 9, 2026. INFOCA via AP

Sanz added that some of the victims lost their lives after "deciding to find a different path (out) on their own, other than the evacuation one" recommended by officials and wound up walking across a "dry riverbed" that in the end "became a real trap."

He stressed that the only way to assure area residents were safe was to institute a lockdown and relocate them, adding that sine 122 people had been brought to a nearby theatre and a sports center.

Hundreds of emergency responders were working to contain the flames that authorities described as very serious and concerning, since they were in an area with plentiful vegetation.

The fire has consumed almost 7,800 acres of the vast natural area and reached a highway, making the situation even more dangerous for passers-by.

A picture taken on July 10, 2026 shows houses in a burnt area on the site on a wildfire that killed 11 in Los Gallardos, near Almeria Province. JOSE JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images

The Spanish Royal Family canceled their toast during a ceremony at the General Air and Space Academy in Murcia where the king's daughter, Princess Leonor, completed her military training ahead of her taking command of the country's armed forces at some point. During his speech, King Felipe asked for a minute of silence for the fire's victims.

Earlier in the morning, the crown royals expressed their condolences, saying they were "deeply saddened."

"We express our sadness and condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and to all those affected. We also extend our gratitude and support to the emergency services and all those who, with professionalism and dedication, continue to work to address this situation," they said in a statement on social media.