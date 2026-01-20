Spain train crash death toll rises as nation mourns its worst rail disaster in more than a decade

Spain began three days of national mourning on Tuesday for 41 people killed after two high-speed trains collided in the country's deadliest rail disaster in over a decade.

The collision took place late Sunday when a high-speed train operated by rail company Iryo, travelling from Malaga to Madrid, derailed near Adamuz in the southern Andalusia region.

It crossed onto the other track, where it crashed into an oncoming train, which also derailed.

A crashed train remains on the train tracks on January 19, 2026 after yesterday's train collision in Adamuz, Spain. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty

The death toll rose to 41 after the body of another passenger was recovered Monday evening from one of the Iryo train carriages, the regional government said. More than 120 people were injured, and 39 were still hospitalized on Tuesday, including four children, it added.

Flags flew at half-mast on public buildings, television anchors wore black, and cabinet ministers curtailed public appearances as Spain observed the first of three days of national mourning. Members of the Assembly of Extremadura, the neighboring region, held a minute's silence for the victims of the accident Tuesday morning.

Heavy machinery was deployed Monday to lift the most severely damaged train carriages and give rescuers better access.

The head of Andalusia's regional government, Juan Manuel Moreno, warned Monday that it would take another 24-48 hours "to know with certainty how many deaths have resulted from this terrible accident."

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were scheduled to meet with rescuers and officials in Adamuz later on Tuesday.