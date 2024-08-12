SpaceX to launch bitcoin entrepreneur and three crewmates on flight around Earth's poles

A blockchain entrepreneur, a cinematographer, a polar adventurer and a robotics researcher plan to fly around Earth's poles aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule by the end of the year, becoming the first humans to observe the ice caps and extreme polar environments from orbit, SpaceX announced Monday.

The historic flight, launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will be commanded by Chun Wang, a wealthy bitcoin pioneer who founded f2pool and stakefish, "which are among the largest Bitcoin mining pools and Ethereum staking providers," the crew's website says.

The Fram2 crew, seen during a visit to SpaceX's Hawthorn, Calif., manufacturing facility. Left to right: Eric Philips, Jannicke Mikkelse, commander Chun Wang and Rabea Rogge. SpaceX

"Wang aims to use the mission to highlight the crew's explorational spirit, bring a sense of wonder and curiosity to the larger public and highlight how technology can help push the boundaries of exploration of Earth and through the mission's research," SpaceX said on its website.

Wang's crewmates are Norwegian cinematographer Jannicke Mikkelsen, Australian adventurer Eric Philips and Rabea Rogge, a German robotics researcher. All four have an interest in extreme polar environments and plan to carry out related research and photography from orbit.

The mission, known as "Fram2" in honor of a Norwegian ship used to explore both the Arctic and Antarctic regions, will last three to five days and fly at altitudes between about 265 and 280 miles.

"This looks like a cool & well thought out mission. I wish the @framonauts the best on this epic exploration adventure!" tweeted Jared Isaacman, the billionaire philanthropist who charted the first private SpaceX mission — Inspiration4 — and who plans to blast off on a second flight — Polaris Dawn — later this month.

The flights "showcase what commercial missions can achieve thanks to @SpaceX's reusability and NASA's vision with the commercial crew program," Isaacman said. "All just small steps towards unlocking the last great frontier."

Like the Inspiration4 mission before them, Wang and his crewmates will fly in a Crew Dragon equipped with a transparent cupula giving them a picture-window view of Earth below and deep space beyond.

No astronauts or cosmonauts have ever viewed Earth from the vantage point of a polar orbit, one tilted, or inclined, 90 degrees to the equator. Such orbits are favored by spy satellites, weather stations and commercial photo-reconnaissance satellites because they fly over the entire planet as it rotates beneath them.

The high-inclination record for a piloted flight was set in 1963 by Russia's Vostok 6 spacecraft carrying cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space. Her spacecraft carried her 65 degrees to either side of the equator over 48 orbits. The U.S. record is shared by four space shuttle missions that flew in orbits inclined 57 degrees to the equator.

The International Space Station never flies beyond 51.6 degrees north and south latitude. NASA planned to launch a space shuttle on a classified military mission around the poles in 1986, but the flight was canceled in the wake of the Challenger disaster.

"The North and South Poles are invisible to astronauts on the International Space Station, as well as to all previous human spaceflight missions except for the Apollo lunar missions but only from far away," the Fram2 website says. "This new flight trajectory will unlock new possibilities for human spaceflight."

SpaceX has launched 13 piloted missions carrying 50 astronauts, cosmonauts and private citizens to orbit in nine NASA flights to the space station, three commercial visits to the lab and the Inspiration4 mission chartered by Isaacman.

Isaacman and three crewmates plan to blast off Aug. 26 on another fully commercial flight, this one featuring the first civilian spacewalks. NASA plans to launch its next Crew Dragon flight to the space station around Sept. 24.