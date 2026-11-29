A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a Northrop Grumman cargo ship Sunday on a two-day flight to the International Space Station carrying five-and-a-half tons of research equipment, spare parts, crew supplies and holiday fare for the lab's seven-member crew.

The workhorse Falcon 9's first stage, making its ninth flight, roared to life at 10:47 a.m. EST, throttled up to 1.7 million pounds of thrust and smoothly pushed the rocket away from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket climbs away from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship bound for the International Space Station. The spacecraft is loaded with more than 11,000 pounds of crew supplies and equipment. William Harwood/CBS News

After boosting the vehicle out of the dense lower atmosphere, the first stage peeled away and headed back to a landing at the Space Force station while the second stage continued the climb to orbit.

Slightly less than eight minutes after liftoff, shotgun-like sonic booms rattled windows along Florida's Space Coast as the booster dropped to an on-target touchdown a few hundred feet from its launch pad.

Less than a minute later, the Falcon 9's second stage engine shut down and Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo ship was released to fly on its own. If all goes well, the cargo ship will catch up with the station early Tuesday to await capture by the lab's robot arm.

Once secured, flight controllers at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, will take over from the station crew, remotely operating the arm to pull the Cygnus spacecraft in for berthing at the Earth-facing port of the station's central Unity module.

The Falcon 9 first stage boosted the Cygnus cargo ship out of the lower atmosphere before heading back to a pinpoint landing at the launch site, seen here seconds before touchdown near its launch pad. Michael Cain/Spaceflight Now

The spacecraft is loaded with some 3,500 pounds of crew supplies, more than 4,000 pounds of research equipment and more than 2,500 pounds of spare parts, spacewalk gear and computer equipment.

"The Cygnus XL has on board a number of fresh food items for the crew to enjoy, especially ahead of this holiday season," said Gaurang Patel, NASA's ISS operations integration manager.

"We've got some apples, carrots, sweet peppers, grapefruit, oranges, tomatoes, blueberries, gingerbread house kits, holiday cookies, and (high school-contributed) recipes for spicy carne asada street tacos and Rasta pasta."

Also on board: pizza kits, candy and a selection of international foods.

As for the science on board, Patel said Cygnus will deliver "new experiments with goals of improving drug delivery for cancer and osteoarthritis, predicting cancer spread, advancing treatments for muscle loss, improving radiation sensing and advancing food production on future long-duration missions."