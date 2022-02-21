Live

SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites in 7th flight this year

By William Harwood

/ CBS News

SpaceX launched another 46 Starlink satellites Monday as the company continues building out its growing constellation of internet relay stations.

Using a first-stage booster making its 11th flight, the Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 9:44 a.m. EST, climbing away to the southeast toward an orbit tilted 53 degrees to the equator.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Feb. 21, 2022, carrying 46 Starlink internet relay satellites. It was the company's seventh launch so far this year.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Feb. 21, 2022, carrying 46 Starlink internet relay satellites. It was the company's seventh launch so far this year. William Harwood/CBS News

After boosting the vehicle out of the dense lower atmosphere, the first stage fell away and flew itself back to land on a SpaceX droneship while the upper stage continued toward space. The Starlinks were released in a single batch about an hour after launch.

Monday's flight was SpaceX's 141st Falcon 9 launch and the seventh so far this year, boosting the total number of Starlinks launched to date to 2,137. Going into the latest flight, 1,542 Starlinks were presumed operational, according to veteran space analyst Jonathan McDowell. The successful landing was the company's 81st at sea and 107th overall.

William Harwood
headshots_William_Harwood.jpg

Bill Harwood has been covering the U.S. space program full-time since 1984, first as Cape Canaveral bureau chief for United Press International and now as a consultant for CBS News. He covered 129 space shuttle missions, every interplanetary flight since Voyager 2's flyby of Neptune and scores of commercial and military launches. Based at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Harwood is a devoted amateur astronomer and co-author of "Comm Check: The Final Flight of Shuttle Columbia."

First published on February 21, 2022 / 12:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

