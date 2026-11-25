The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday greenlit SpaceX's request to put 1 million satellites in space that will create orbital data centers, bringing CEO Elon Musk closer to his goal of harnessing the sun to generate computing power.

"Today, in a historic first, the FCC approved SpaceX's request for 1 million satellites (orbital compute modules) to create data centers in space," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a post on X.

Musk responded by saying, "Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world."

SpaceX's satellites will conduct telemetry, tracking and command operations, and will connect with other satellites, including those in SpaceX's Starlink system, the FCC said in a February filing.

SpaceX filed a request with the FCC to put data centers in space in January. In its application, it said that deploying data centers in space would be the "first step towards becoming a Kardashev II-level civilization," referring to a threshold Soviet astronomer Nikolai Kardashev proposed at which a civilization could tap the entire energy output of its star.

When it filed its initial public offering in May, SpaceX said that orbital data centers would be able to handle intense demand from the AI sector and generate energy more efficiently than land-based facilities, which have become a flashpoint across the U.S.

Thousands of data centers are being built, sparking backlash from communities who argue the facilities will transform their cities, create unwanted noise and drive up electricity and water use. In the midterms, American voters approved dozens of proposals aimed at restricting data centers.

In its IPO filing, SpaceX said it expects to begin deploying orbital AI compute satellites as early as 2028.