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SpaceX to buy AI coding assistant Cursor for $60 billion

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
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Aimee Picchi

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SpaceX, fresh off its blockbuster initial public offering last week, said on Tuesday that it is buying artificial coding assistant Cursor for $60 billion in stock, according to a securities filing

Elon Musk's space exploration and satellite company said Cursor, developed by San Francisco startup Anysphere, will become a wholly owned subsidiary when the deal closes in the third quarter of 2026.

Launched only in 2022, Cursor helped spark a trend called "vibe coding" as AI coding tools have become increasingly capable of autonomously producing computer software.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.

Edited by Alain Sherter

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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