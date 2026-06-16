SpaceX to buy AI coding assistant Cursor for $60 billion

SpaceX, fresh off its blockbuster initial public offering last week, said on Tuesday that it is buying artificial coding assistant Cursor for $60 billion in stock, according to a securities filing.

Elon Musk's space exploration and satellite company said Cursor, developed by San Francisco startup Anysphere, will become a wholly owned subsidiary when the deal closes in the third quarter of 2026.

Launched only in 2022, Cursor helped spark a trend called "vibe coding" as AI coding tools have become increasingly capable of autonomously producing computer software.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.