Victims in deadly shooting at North Carolina waterfront bar identified: "She loved others deeply"

The names of the three people who were shot and killed at a North Carolina bar by a Marine veteran over the weekend were released on Wednesday, as a vigil is scheduled to remember the victims.

The City of Southport identified 36-year-old Solomon Banjo of Charlottesville, Virginia, 64-year-old Joy Rogers of Southport and 56-year-old Michael Durbin of Galena, Ohio, as the patrons of the American Fish Company, a waterfront restaurant along the Cape Fear River, who were killed in the shooting on Saturday night.

Five others were injured, but were not identified.

People place flowers in front of the American Fish Company following a fatal shooting that occurred the night before, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Southport, North Carolina. Chris Seward / AP

Rogers was "a well-known face" at Generations Church, a non-denominational church located less than six miles away from where the suspect, Nigel Edge, is accused of shooting at the crowd, the church said on social media.

Her husband, Lennie Rogers, also confirmed her death to CBS affiliate WECT, remembering her as a devoted wife and a loving mother of three. She and her family had just moved to Southport a year ago to enjoy their retirement.

"Joy loved Jesus deeply, and because of that, she loved others deeply," Lennie Rogers, who was unhurt in the shooting, told WECT in a statement. "She lived up to her name — her spirit radiated joy, light and kindness everywhere she went. Joy had a special gift for making people feel seen and welcomed. She was truly a vibrant part of the community and her family, and she will be dearly missed."

Information about the other two victims wasn't immediately available.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Southport Waterfront to honor Rogers and all the victims, Generations Church's post said.

The accused gunman, a decorated Marine combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, on Monday appeared in a North Carolina courtroom, where a judge ordered him to be held without bond.

Edge, 40, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree attempted murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill. He appeared subdued as prosecutors said they may seek the death penalty, The Associated Press reported.

Edge has not entered a plea, and a probable cause hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13, a spokesperson for the city of Southport previously said in a statement.

