3 dead, at least 8 injuries in shooting at North Carolina waterfront bar, authorities say

Three people were killed and at least eight more suffered injuries in a mass shooting in Southport, North Carolina, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Authorities said they quickly arrested a person of interest.

Gunshots emanated from a boat that was sailing past the American Fish Company, a waterfront bar and restaurant along the Cape Fear River, according to city officials. The suspected shooter briefly stopped the boat in front of the riverside establishment at around 9:30 p.m. ET, and proceeded to open fire into a crowd of patrons, they said.

The shooter fled the scene by boat and headed toward Oak Island, another coastal town not far from Southport, and was later arrested as a person of interest. Officials said the U.S. Coast Guard located someone who matched the shooter's description within half an hour, loading a boat at a public boat ramp in Oak Island. Guard members detained the person, who is currently in the custody of the Oak Island Police Department and will be turned over to Southport Police for questioning.

North Carolina's state Bureau of Investigation is assisting Southport police with an ongoing probe, Southport officials said. They do not believe there is any lingering threat to the public in the aftermath of that arrest.

Authorities have not identified by name the person of interest or any of the patrons who were shot. They are expected to provide an update on their investigation at a news conference Sunday morning.