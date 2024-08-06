South Florida woman helps others through clothing and exercise

South Florida woman hosts workout sessions to help people with their mental health South Florida woman hosts workout sessions to help people with their mental health 02:23

MIAMI - A South Florida woman is making "Miami Proud" with something that evolved from her own mental health struggles.

Designer Jessyka Castillo decided to make a change and create an athleisure line when she couldn't get out of bed. Now that's helping others as well.

"I always knew that was my ticket out of my mental prison," said Castillo, founder and CEO of Fitness + Financial Gains.

Castillo said two years ago she knew she had to do something.

"I would constantly feel social anxiety and I would constantly feel like I didn't want to get out of bed," she said. "My mental health started to decline in 2022 and the only thing I could think to do was start moving my body."

So she did and began hosting workout classes and yoga sessions on the beach.

"As we get older I think we bend to the social norms of going out, not getting good rest or just overspending. The very relatable things and little by little you keep chipping away at that and it consumes you," she said.

So she created a community rooted in mental health, and it blossomed into her clothing line.

"As a curvy girl, I started to get excited about working out. I was like 'Okay, I want to look good too'. I live in Miami, I want vibrant colors, I want cutouts, I want pockets, I want all that. And when I would go shopping, I would just find black or things with patterns," said Castillo.

As an Afro-Latina, Castillo said she wanted to make clothes for everyone.

"What I love is that whenever I have a pop-up, I watch people, they don't even know this, I watch them go up to the rack and any girl can pick something out. I love that feeling, it's really rewarding," she said.

Castillo just returned from the West Coast where she held special events. She's now looking to expand and connect with brands in Broward and West Palm Beach to create a larger community where people can feel at home.

