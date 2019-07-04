1 dead after lightning strikes tree in South Carolina

At least one person is dead following a lightning strike Thursday afternoon in Georgetown County, South Carolina, officials said. A tree was struck near the Lawshe Plantation, injuring as many as a dozen people.

According to CBS affiliate WLTX, the lightning strike occurred at a popular venue that sits along the Black River.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance while four others walked in on their own accord. Six of the remaining patients are in fair condition.