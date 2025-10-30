Sonya Massey's father expresses anger after ex-deputy convicted on lesser charge in fatal shooting

The father of Sonya Massey, who was fatally shot in her kitchen by former sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson last year, was emotional and expressed anger on Wednesday after Grayson was convicted.

Grayson, who was facing three counts of first-degree murder, was found guilty on one lesser count of second-degree murder, sparing him a possible life sentence for killing Massey, a 36-year-old unarmed Black woman.

"He told my child he would shoot her in the F-ing face and he did it. And all we got was a second-degree murder conviction out of this?" said Massey's father, James Wilburn.

"He was in six police departments in three and a half years. That is shameful," he said.

Grayson, who was a Sangamon County sheriff's deputy in Illinois at the time of the shooting, claimed he was defending himself from Massey, who had called police to check on a suspected prowler. Grayson said that inside the home, Massey acted erratically and rebuked him "in the name of Jesus" while walking toward a pot of water on her stove.

He testified that he viewed Massey's pot of boiling water as a threat and was trained to use force to gain compliance.

Prosecutors said Grayson failed to render medical aid to Massey right after the shooting.

Grayson's "mother came over and apologized"

Teresa Haley, a friend of Massey's family, told CBS News she feels sorry for Grayson's family.

"The mother came over and apologized and she said, 'We did not raise him that way. And I'm really sorry for your family,'" Haley said.

"My heart goes out to them," Haley said. "We lost Sonya but they lost a son, and what he did for Sonya he has to pay and they realize that."

The trial for the case largely focused on disturbing body cam footage from Grayson's partner during the deadly incident. A jury of eight women and four men deliberated for roughly 12 hours before reaching a verdict.

Grayson's sentencing is scheduled for January. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

Sangamon County agreed earlier this year to pay Massey's family $10 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.