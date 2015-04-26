By Bob Schieffer CBS News April 26, 2015, 11:53 AM

Some good news out of Washington, for a change

Loretta Lynch is pictured during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee January 28, 2015 in Washington, D.C.

Could there be any good news today? Yes, there is, and from a most unexpected place: Capitol Hill.

As best I can make out, Congress has actually done something -- several things.

The Senate finally confirmed Loretta Lynch after months of inexcusable delay; they broke a partisan deadlock on a human trafficking bill; and Republican House Speaker John Boehner and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi found a way to prevent draconian cuts in the fees that Medicare pays to doctors.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said early on there would be no government shutdowns on his watch. So far, he's making good on his promise -- that is no small achievement -- and he's opened up the process to allow Democrats to offer amendments on key legislation.

You might also ask, "Why are you congratulating them for doing what we pay them to do?"

I'm not.

What's happening is by no means on the scale of an Old Testament miracle. But some progress is better than no progress, and every journey begins with a first step.

Let's hope what we're seeing is the first of many steps needed to get Washington back on track.

It won't be easy -- it never is -- but this could be a start.

Maybe.

    Bob Schieffer is a CBS News political contributor and former anchor of "Face The Nation," which he moderated for 24 years before retiring in 2015.

