U.S. Embassy warns Americans in Somalia of "potential imminent attacks" in multiple locations including Mogadishu airport

The U.S. Embassy in Somalia issued a warning to Americans on Tuesday saying there is "credible information related to potential imminent attacks" around the East African nation.

Authorities didn't provide details about the potential attacks, but the embassy in Mogadishu said it is tracking threats against multiple locations, including the capital's Aden Adde International Airport. All embassy personnel there have been told to cancel all movements, according to the warning posted on the embassy's website.

"The U.S. Embassy in Somalia reminds U.S. citizens that terrorists continue to plot kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Somalia," the embassy said in its warning. "They may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting airports and seaports, checkpoints, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping areas, and other areas where large crowds gather and Westerners frequent, as well as government, military, and Western convoys."

A view of Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Feb. 12, 2022. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

A level four travel advisory issued by the State Department warning people to not travel to the country has been in effect since July 2024, and the embassy said it remains in effect due to multiple threats, including crime, terrorism and civil unrest.

In recent weeks, following President Trump's return to the White House, the U.S. stepped up military strikes in Somalia to target terrorists. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Feb. 1 strikes, the first major military operation of Mr. Trump's second term, killed multiple ISIS operatives and no civilians were harmed.

Since then, U.S. Africa Command said it conducted several other airstrikes in coordination with the government of Somalia to target ISIS and al-Shabab militants, hitting the vicinity of Al-Kowsar, Ceel Baraf, Dadar and Bulo Burti.

The number of ISIS militants in the country is estimated to be in the hundreds, mostly scattered in the Cal Miskaat mountains in Puntland's Bari region, according to the International Crisis Group.