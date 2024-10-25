Homicide investigation launched after missing soldier Sarah Roque found dead in trash bin at Army base in Missouri

A person of interest is in custody and a homicide investigation has been opened in connection with the death of a soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in south-central Missouri, authorities said.

The body of Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, of Ligonier, Indiana, was found Tuesday inside a trash bin. She had been reported missing a day earlier after she did not report for formation.

No cause of death was released but the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division said Friday that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Roque was a mine dog handler and a member of the 5th Engineer Battalion. She enlisted in 2020.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, commanding general at Fort Leonard Wood, said Roque's body was found in a dumpster on the base near the living quarters for single soldiers, CBS affiliate KRCG-TV reported.

Army officials did not release further information about the person in custody or a potential motive.

Roque's military awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon, the base said.

Maj. Gen. Beck said in a statement that Roque's death "has caused a tremendous void" at the Army base.

"The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and we send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Sergeant Roque," Beck said in a statement. "Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and Soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably."