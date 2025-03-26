Social Security says it will delay in-person ID verification. Advocates say that's not enough.

A new Social Security policy that requires in-person identity checks for millions of new and existing beneficiaries will delayed by two weeks, the agency said on Wednesday.

The two-week delay to the policy, which had sparked a furor among seniors advocacy groups, lawmakers and beneficiaries, means the in-person verification requirement will now begin on April 14, rather than March 31 as originally planned, the Social Security Administration said.

In addition to delaying the policy by two weeks, the SSA also said it was exempting Medicare, disability and Supplemental Security Income applications from in-person ID verification. Supplemental Security Income is a program for low-income seniors and disabled people.

Social Security beneficiaries who can't use their online my Social Security account to apply for benefits will still need to show up in person at a field office if they are applying for retirement benefits, as well as for survivors or auxiliary benefits, which are payments for spouses and children, the agency said.

"The agency will not enforce these requirements in extreme dire-need situations, such as terminal cases or prisoner pre-release scenarios," it added.

The delay is a "good first step" but "is not enough," AARP chief advocacy and engagement officer Nancy LeaMond in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

The SSA's plan to require in-person ID checks has sparked concern that the agency is placing unnecessary restrictions on millions of Americans. The requirement means some beneficiaries will need to visit an agency field office at a time when the Social Security Administration is shuttering offices around the country and cutting thousands of workers.

"Our members nationwide have told us this change would require hundreds of miles and hours of travel merely to fill out paperwork," AARP's LeaMond said. "SSA should be prioritizing customer service effectiveness and efficiency, and as older Americans tell us, the announcement requiring visits caused confusion and distress."