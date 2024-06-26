Smoked salmon sold at Kroger and Pay Less Super Market recalled over listeria risk

Foppen Seafood is recalling smoked salmon sold at Kroger and Pay Less Super Market stores in 15 states after routine tests detected listeria in the product.

The recall involves Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices — Toast-sized, 8.1-ounce, identified by lot number 412 in the clear plastic window on the front of the package, the Harderwijk, Netherlands-based company said Tuesday in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The fish was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Mild symptoms include fever, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhea, while more severe symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion and convulsions.

An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At Foppen Seafood, we operate to the highest standards of health, safety and quality control. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with Kroger and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure a swift resolution," the company stated.

Those who purchased the recalled product should discard or return it for a refund or replacement.

People with questions and concerns can contact Foppen Seafood's U.S. office at (844) 646-0928 or email supportQ1087@foppenseafood.com.