Today's investing landscape offers lots of choices to investors. In addition to traditional investing assets, like stocks and bonds, you have plenty of alternative investing assets to choose from — like Bitcoin, real estate, commodities, precious metals and collectibles — all of which have different levels of risk and potential returns.

Having access to a wide range of investment assets is a good thing, as it allows you to create a portfolio that aligns with your risk tolerance and financial goals. But if you're focused on portfolio diversification, in particular, one of the best assets to consider is gold.

Adding gold to your portfolio allows you to safeguard your wealth and counter the risk of losses from more volatile investments — so it can make a lot of sense to add it to your investment or retirement portfolio. And, if you want to add gold to your 401(k), there are a few smart ways you can do that, whether you're a novice investor or a more seasoned pro.

6 smart ways to buy gold with your 401(k)

There are a few different ways that you can add gold to your retirement plan using your 401(k). These include:

Gold individual retirement account (IRA)

If your 401(k) plan doesn't provide options for gold investments, it may be worth exploring a self-directed gold IRA instead. Unlike a traditional IRA, a self-directed gold IRA allows you to make investment decisions, including allocating funds to physical gold or other precious metals.

With this approach, you are purchasing and securely storing gold bars or coins as part of your retirement portfolio. While this option provides a sense of security through physical ownership, it also requires careful consideration of storage and insurance logistics and may involve higher administrative costs.

That said, the benefits of a gold IRA can outweigh the costs, as many investors prefer to hold physical gold bars or coins due to the tangible nature and unique benefits offered by these assets.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

If you're seeking a hassle-free and cost-effective way to add gold to your 401(k), a gold ETF is an excellent option to consider. These funds don't require you to navigate the physical gold market. Rather, they track the price of gold and are traded on the stock exchange instead.

Investing in gold ETFs through your 401(k) allows for easy management within the familiar framework of your retirement account. Taking this route also provides you with exposure to the precious metal without the need for physical possession — which can be a smart way to diversify your retirement portfolio without extra requirements or hassles.

Gold mutual funds

Similar to ETFs, gold mutual funds offer a diversified approach to investing in gold. These funds pool money from multiple investors to invest in a variety of gold-related assets, such as mining stocks and bullion.

While the performance of gold mutual funds is influenced by factors beyond the price of gold, they provide a way to capitalize on the potential growth of the precious metal within the structure of your 401(k). And, with a gold mutual fund, you won't have to worry about storage, insurance or custodians like you would with physical gold.

Gold mining stocks

Investing in gold mining stocks with your 401(k) is another avenue that may be worth considering. While this approach introduces some additional market risk compared to owning physical gold in your 401(k), it also offers the potential for higher returns. In turn, it can be a good option if you have a higher risk tolerance or have already diversified your portfolio to offset risk with safer assets.

That additional market risk is a result of gold mining stocks being influenced by factors such as operational efficiency, exploration success and commodity prices. By including a carefully selected gold mining stock or two in your 401(k), it can provide exposure to the gold sector while leveraging the growth potential of successful mining companies.

Gold certificates

Gold certificates offer a middle ground between physical possession and electronic ownership, so they may be worth considering if you're torn between investing in physical gold and other types of gold investments with your 401(k). These certificates represent ownership of a specified quantity of gold held by a financial institution.

While you won't physically own the gold if you invest in gold certificates, this option provides a convenient and secure way to include gold in your 401(k) without the need for storage concerns. Before choosing this option, though, be sure to carefully research the credibility and reputation of the financial institution issuing the certificates.

Gold futures and options

If you're a seasoned investor who's comfortable with derivatives, gold futures and options can also be utilized within a self-directed IRA. These financial instruments allow you to speculate on the future price movements of gold without directly owning the metal.

However, trading in futures and options requires a thorough understanding of market dynamics. In turn, it is generally considered more suitable for experienced investors, so if you're a beginner this may not be the best option for your needs or experience level.

The bottom line

As you explore the various ways to include gold in your 401(k), it's crucial to align your investment choices with your financial goals, risk tolerance and level of expertise. But whether you opt for the simplicity of gold ETFs, the potential returns of gold mining stocks or the tangible security of owning physical gold, integrating gold into your retirement portfolio can be a prudent strategy for diversification and wealth preservation.