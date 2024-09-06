We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are multiple smart savings moves to consider making this September. Getty Images

Higher-rates on short-term CDs, prolonged periods of high-yield savings account interest rates and other increases in a high-rate environment have offered savers multiple options for maximizing their returns recently.

However, today's advantageous rates may decrease later in September if the Federal Reserve follows through with anticipated interest rate cuts. Typically, when the Federal Reserve increases or decreases rates, other financial institutions follow suit.

As the economy prepares for yet another shift, we spoke to three financial experts who've identified four ways you can make the most of your savings to support your future goals.

4 smart savings moves to make this September

Depending on your financial situation, one or more of these savings strategies can help you maximize your returns:

Keep funds liquid for homebuying

With the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts in September, mortgage interest rates may drop again. Many prospective homebuyers will take advantage of these rates. Others, however, cannot immediately afford a mortgage with current home prices.

Nick Strain, a senior wealth advisor at Halbert Hargrove, recommends that future homebuyers keep their funds liquid, yet growing, with a high-yield savings account or a high-yield money market account instead of CDs.

"I suggest this strategy instead of buying 3- or 6-month CDs or Treasuries," he says. "Currently, an investor typically won't earn much more in these accounts than in a high-yield savings account."

Alternatively, another option for prospective homebuyers who want to increase their opportunities for long term savings without tying up all of their funds is to split your funds between a CD and a high-yield savings account.

Maximize 401(k), IRA and Roth IRA contributions

One challenge adults may face when planning for their financial future is identifying how to make the most of their limited income. Thankfully, even small amounts of money can work in your favor over time.

"Maximizing contributions should be your first step," says Vanessa N. Martinez, CEO and managing partner of Expressive Wealth, who suggests contributing to your 401(k) plan initially, before contributing to your IRA or Roth IRA.

"Not all retirement savings needs to be in a retirement account; building a brokerage account where you can set up automatic deposits to dollar cost average into the market is a great idea," she says.

Invest in savings options for young children

As more parents support their older children as they endure economic hardship, parents of younger children may be curious about the most effective way to save for their child's future. Martinez mentions that there are multiple ways to grow a young child's savings account. The three that her clients tend to choose are:

529 plans: These are savings accounts intended for future education costs.

These are savings accounts intended for future education costs. Roth IRAs: These are individual retirement account in which you pay taxes on contributions.

These are individual retirement account in which you pay taxes on contributions. Gift trusts: These are trusts designed to transfer wealth between generations while reducing the need to pay tax on amounts or values that exceed the annual gift tax exclusion.

Manage inheritance slowly and methodically

No matter the value, any sum of money has the potential to help you reach your financial goals, but inheritance can help.

Senior wealth advisor at Aline Wealth, Michele Pasqualina, encourages inheritors to first recognize their initial financial goals and consider how an inheritance might change them. She suggests:

Defining short, medium, and long term financial goals.

Working with financial advisors, accountants, and attorneys develop savings strategies.

Paying off interest-bearing debt and max-out retirement contributions.

Investing in tax-free or tax-preferred options that maximize returns with minimum tax expenses.

The bottom line

Money saving strategies can only assist you in achieving your financial goals when used responsibly. The experts we've spoken to highlight a fact all savers must understand: there is no one-size-fits-all approach to growing your savings account.

Whether your current financial needs are best suited to a high-yield savings account or if a CD is a better long term investment, compare the best savings account options this September to see which rates you qualify for.