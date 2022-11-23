We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance is often thought of as a fundamental element of sound financial planning.

In exchange for a payment made to a provider each month, policyholders can rest easy knowing that their loved ones will have a financial safety net in the event of their passing. Some policy types even allow for the insured to access their accounts for cash while alive.

While the benefits of life insurance are clear, the process of securing a cost-effective and reliable policy is frequently not. Like all financial considerations, it makes sense to do your research and compare your options before deciding.

3 smart life insurance moves to make now

Considering a life insurance policy? Here are three smart moves to make now.

Get it early

Life insurance only becomes more expensive as you age. As you grow older health issues arise and life expectancy shortens. The risk that a provider will be taking on will then be reflected in higher premiums.

That's why it makes sense to get insured as soon as possible. If you're young, healthy and willing to take a medical exam to prove it you can potentially secure a policy for hundreds of thousands of dollars - or even more than $1 million.

Supplement your employer-provided plan

Many American adults already have life insurance via their employer. Just don't count on that as being enough. Life insurance provided by your employer, often in the amount of one to two times your annual salary, may be insufficient if:

You're married: If you want to leave your partner covered in case of an emergency then you should likely supplement the life insurance policy

If you want to leave your partner covered in case of an emergency then you should likely You own a home: Will your employer-provided plan be enough to cover what you owe to the bank and will owe to the bank in the coming years and decades? If not, then you'll probably want to increase your coverage amount.

Will your employer-provided plan be enough to cover what you owe to the bank and will owe to the bank in the coming years and decades? If not, then you'll probably want to increase your coverage amount. Your partner is no longer working: Two salaries - and two insurance policies - are better than one. Should you reduce or eliminate one of those then you'll want to make sure you have a commensurate level of protection by increasing the amount of life insurance you have.

Don't list minors as beneficiaries

The primary reason for getting a life insurance policy in the first place is to protect your family and loved ones. That includes young children and minors. And while you can usually list them - and whoever else you want - on your plan, that doesn't mean you necessarily should.

Should you die and your beneficiaries are not of legal age at the time, they will endure a possibly arduous legal process to obtain the funds. Restrictions on how much money minors can access via a life insurance policy vary from state to state so the transfer won't be as clean and simple as it would be with an adult. In some cases, the court may even have to appoint a guardian to administer the funds.

Again, you don't necessarily need to avoid listing minors but understand what may happen if you do. An adult who you trust to administer the funds in your absence may be a safer bet to ensure your minor beneficiaries don't have to fight for the money.

The bottom line

Life insurance is often beneficial for people of all ages. But interested parties should still be smart about how they secure a plan. Accordingly, they should start as early as possible, avoid solely relying on an employer-provided plan, and list adult beneficiaries.

