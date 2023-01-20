Two dead after small plane crashes in northern NYC suburb

2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in Westchester County 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes in Westchester County 00:25

Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed in the northern New York City suburb of Westchester County Thursday evening, CBS New York's Dick Brennan reports.

The single-engine plane took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:58 p.m. heading for Cuyahoga Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, authorities said.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was about mile away from Westchester County Airport in White Plains when the pilot reported engine problems, telling the tower he was low on oil pressure.

Shortly afterwards, the tower lost radio contact with the plane.

County officials said the plane was found late Thursday night in trees near a lake close to the airport. The bodies of the two people who were on board were found as well, the officials said.

CBS New York spoke to the owner of the plane, who runs Daviation, a company in Willoughby, Ohio. He said the people on board live in the Cleveland area and were experienced pilots. He said he's devastated by the news.