San Diego plane crash into military housing neighborhood leaves multiple people dead, police say

A small plane crashed into the San Diego military housing neighborhood of Tierrasanta early Thursday morning, causing damage to homes and cars.

The crash, involving a Cessna 550 plane, occurred near Sculpin Street and Santo Road, close to the 15 Freeway.

The San Diego Police Department has issued evacuations for Salmon, Sample and Sculpin streets. Miller Elementary School at 4343 Shields Street is currently serving as an evacuation site. Hancock and Miller elementary schools will be closed on Thursday, the San Diego Unified Police said.

Police added that southbound Santo Road at Aero Drive will be closed for an unknown duration.

"Our city will be supporting these families who are impacted here," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "They are part of the military community that makes up our city."

About 100 people have been displaced as a result of the crash, police said. The American Red Cross has responded to the incident and is providing help to the families impacted.

A camera crew from the CBS affiliate KFMB-TV captured images of the destruction left behind from the crash. Officials explained that jet fuel from the crash ran down the street, igniting fires on parked cars.

"I can't quite put words to describe what this scene looks like, but with the jet fuel going down the street and everything all on fire all at once, it was pretty horrific to see," said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport around 3:45 a.m. When crews from the San Diego Fire Department arrived on the scene, they quickly worked to extinguish fires at homes and cars.

The flight originated from the Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, New Jersey, on Wednesday and made a stop at the Colonel James Jabara Airport in Wichita, Kansas, before heading toward the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego, according to FlightAware.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy said they confirmed there are multiple fatalities at the scene and the department is working with the FAA to confirm the total.

The fire department said no one was transported from the scene to local hospitals.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.