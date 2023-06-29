What to know about sleep apnea, the condition Biden uses a CPAP machine for

The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Biden has been using a CPAP machine, a device commonly used to address sleep apnea, to improve his sleeping in recent weeks.

Biden, 80, disclosed in 2008 medical reports that he has a history of sleep apnea — making him one of roughly 30 million Americans who have the condition.

"He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history," a White House official told CBS News.

Here's what to know about the sleeping disorder.

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a condition in which breathing may inadvertently stop and start during sleep, according to the American Medical Association.

Risk factors include age and obesity, and it is more common in men than in women. Lifestyle factors may also increase your risk for sleep apnea, including drinking alcohol, smoking and opioid use.

There are two types of sleep apnea: obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common type, according to the National Institutes of Health, and happens when your upper airway becomes blocked many times while you sleep - whereas central sleep apnea involves your brain not sending the right signals to breathe.

Symptoms of sleep apnea

If you're experiencing daytime sleepiness, waking up during the night, dry mouth or headaches, these could be signs of sleep apnea, according to the NIH.

Your partner may also alert you to some of the symptoms, including breathing that starts and stops during sleep, frequent loud snoring and gasping for air during sleep.

Sleep apnea treatment

Breathing devices such as CPAP machines —CPAP stands for continuous positive air pressure — are commonly recommended to help with sleep apnea. A CPAP machine pushes a steady stream of air into a user's nose and mouth, keeping airways open during sleep.

File photo of a woman wearing a CPAP mask for treating sleep apnea, a type of sleep disorder characterized by pauses in breathing or instances of shallow or infrequent breathing during sleep. Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lifestyle changes, such as losing weight or quitting alcohol or smoking, may also be recommended.

If these measures do not work, surgery may be an option to correct the problem that is causing a person's sleep apnea.

To help determine if you are suffering from sleep apnea, doctors may advise a sleep study in order to make a diagnosis.

Gabrielle Ake and Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.