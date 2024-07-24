Slash announces the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash announced on social media this week that his 25-year-old stepdaughter has died. Lucy-Bleu Knight, the daughter of Slash's partner Meegan Hodges, died in Los Angeles on July 19, the musician said in a statement.

Slash did not provide any details about the cause of Knight's death, but remembered her as "an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul."

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, is not married to Hodges, but considered Knight a stepsister to his children London and Cash. Hodges shared the same statement on her social media pages.

Slash and Hodges have known each other since the late 80s and have dated since 2015, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Hours after Slash and Hodges shared their posts, a post was shared to Knight's Instagram. It is unclear if it was scheduled or posted by someone else.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace," the caption reads.

"MY BABY GIRL! 🕊️🤍I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I'M SO SORRY," Hodges commented.

Before announcing the death of Knight, Slash canceled several tour dates of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. blues music tour, "due to unforeseen circumstances." Shows between July 22 and 27 were canceled for the festival, which is in support of his solo album "Orgy of the Damned" and also features acts such as Keb' Mo', Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Samantha Fish. Refunds are being offered to ticket holders. Shows will pick up on July 28.

Slash's son London posted a photo of himself and Knight on social media. "This f****** sucks. You will be missed forever Lucy, I love you so much," he wrote.

His mother, Slash's ex-wife, commented: "There are no words for this loss baby. I'm so sorry for all of you. Especially Lucy. Let's all learn from this experience, support and love one another. After all love and family is what truly matters. I love you."

Hodges also commented that "we are gonna get through this together."