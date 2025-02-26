Slack is down, reporting outages across messaging app

Slack, the widely used workplace messaging app, went down Wednesday in a widespread outage that left some of its users unable to communicate on the platform.

On the app's help center website, Slack said, "We've received feedback that Slack is having some trouble and we're investigating. Please visit Slack Status to see the latest updates."

Slack status

At 10:27 a.m. Eastern time, the status tracker reported that users were having trouble using or loading Slack.

At about 1 p.m. ET, the site said that the company was "still working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads and other API-related features."

Slack outage: What to know

Slack told CBS MoneyWatch that its "teams are aware and are investigating the issue" and directed users to stay alert to updates on status.slack.com.

At the peak of the outage, more than 3,000 users reported they couldn't access the platform, according to the website DownDetector. Some services appeared to be coming back online by mid-morning Wednesday, including group and direct messaging as well as emoticon reactions.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the outage.

The Salesforce-owned messaging platform is widely used across global workspaces, with more than 200,000 paid customers and daily active users in over 150 countries, according to the company.

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

