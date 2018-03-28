Skier rescued after plunging 1,000 feet down Wyoming mountain

JACKSON, Wyo. -- A 30-year-old skier was critically injured after falling over 1,000 feet when a snow ledge he was standing on gave way in northwest Wyoming. Search and rescue volunteer Tim Ciocarlan said the incident occurred late Tuesday morning in a backcountry area outside the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Resort officials said Bryce Newcomb of Jackson was preparing to ski down to meet others when the cornice gave way.

"He's a very good skier," resort spokesperson Anna Cole said, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide. "He's very well known in our community."

Ciocarlan told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that Newcomb was unconscious when emergency responders arrived just before 11 a.m.

Newcomb was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

"He sustained traumatic injuries," Ciocarlan said.